Your 'Weekend' audio highlights are here!

Evolution of a Wind Sculpture: Artist and musician Michael Bashaw has created a new sound sculpture that now stands by the Great Miami river in Dayton. Community Voices producer David Seitz visited Bashaw’s studio to learn the evolution of this new work.

A Little Art Premier: MONICA premiered at the Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs last week. The family drama, parts of which were shot in Southwest Ohio, follows a transgender woman returning home to the midwest to care for her ailing mother whom she hasn’t seen in years. It’s getting rave reviews, and the film’s lead actor Trace Lysette grew up in the Miami Valley and spoke with WYSO’s Chris Welter.

Indigo Musical at Human Race Theatre: On June 7th The Human Race Theatre will bring to the stage the world premier production of Indigo - a musical about challenging relationships and personal revelations. To learn more about it, WYSO’s Jerry Kenney spoke with Human Race Artistic Director Emily Wells.

WYSO Album of the Month: The Columbus, OH musician Steve Ciolek has recently hung up the boots of his band “The Sidekicks.” His new solo project keeps some old friends around but brings a mellower sound into the mix. Here’s Midday Music host Evan Miller to tell us about the debut album from Superviolet, “Infinite Spring,” our May Album of the Month.

Memoirs in Nature: Our program wraps today with Bird Note, and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.