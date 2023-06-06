© 2023 WYSO
Arts & Culture
WYSO Weekend Logo
WYSO Weekend

Your 'Weekend' audio highlights are here!

By Jerry Kenney
Published June 6, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT

Host Jerry Kenney brings your the latest features from WYSO producers and interviews from around the Miami Valley.

Evolution of a Wind Sculpture: Artist and musician Michael Bashaw has created a new sound sculpture that now stands by the Great Miami river in Dayton. Community Voices producer David Seitz visited Bashaw’s studio to learn the evolution of this new work.

A Little Art Premier: MONICA premiered at the Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs last week. The family drama, parts of which were shot in Southwest Ohio, follows a transgender woman returning home to the midwest to care for her ailing mother whom she hasn’t seen in years. It’s getting rave reviews, and the film’s lead actor Trace Lysette grew up in the Miami Valley and spoke with WYSO’s Chris Welter.

Indigo Musical at Human Race Theatre: On June 7th The Human Race Theatre will bring to the stage the world premier production of Indigo - a musical about challenging relationships and personal revelations. To learn more about it, WYSO’s Jerry Kenney spoke with Human Race Artistic Director Emily Wells.

WYSO Album of the Month: The Columbus, OH musician Steve Ciolek has recently hung up the boots of his band “The Sidekicks.” His new solo project keeps some old friends around but brings a mellower sound into the mix. Here’s Midday Music host Evan Miller to tell us about the debut album from Superviolet, “Infinite Spring,” our May Album of the Month.

Memoirs in Nature: Our program wraps today with Bird Note, and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

WYSO Weekend
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
