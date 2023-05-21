It's your Weekend.... listen to it...

The Race Project: The WYSO Race Project invites two everyday people from the Miami Valley to talk about their life experiences through the prism of skin color. These conversations can be difficult and explore controversial views. But they also can build understanding and healing. Today we'll hear a conversation with Cheryl Durgins and Aza Hurwitz

Dayton Unemployment: Even though the Dayton metro area saw job growth in 2022, it had the third highest “functional unemployment” rate in the nation, according to a report released by the Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity. The DC-based think-tank defines functionally unemployed as the jobless, plus those seeking, but unable to find, full-time employment that pays above the poverty line. WYSO’s Ngozi Cole talked to Eugene Ludwig, an economist at the institute about these numbers.

Little Miami River Festival: Almost 50 years ago, the Little Miami River received its designation as a National Wild and Scenic River. It was the first designation of its kind in Ohio and in June that protective status will be celebrated with an event hosted by The Little Miami Watershed Network. WYSO’s Jerry Kenney spoke with two of the organization’s representatives about the event. Executive Director, Rebecca Victor, who speaks first, says she believes recent events may be helping to increase environmental awareness.

Paint a Park: The COVID-era trend of getting outside continues to bring visitors into Miami Valley’s Park systems. Five Rivers MetroParks in Dayton offers park patrons the opportunity to capture and share their park experience on paper through the Paint-A-Park program. WYSO’s Renee Wilde went to Sugar Creek Metro Park on a Sunday afternoon to sketch the scene.

Antioch Permaculture: Antioch College will launch its first permaculture design certification later this summer. The program is in partnership with the Cincinnati Permaculture Institute. It will be a 72-hour intensive for beginning or experienced home gardeners and farmers. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa spoke with Dan Dynan, Antioch’s assistant farm manager, about permaculture and how people can learn ecological design. *The permaculture design intensive will be held over three weekends in July. For more information you can email Eric Miller at emiller@antiochcollege.edu.

The natural world: Our program wraps today with Bird Note, and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.