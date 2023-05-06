© 2023 WYSO
Check out your WYSO audio highlights for the week of May 6 - 7, 2023 here...

By Jerry Kenney
Published May 6, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT
WYSO WEEKEND LOGO 1-full orange stamp.png

Host Jerry Kenney brings your the latest features from WYSO producers and interviews from around the Miami Valley.

Chat GPT at WSU: The arrival of ChatGPT has put colleges in a panic, fearing students won’t learn to research and write. Some educators believe that banning AI programs from the classroom isn’t the answer. One teacher at Wright State is already preparing students for a future of writing with artificial intelligence programs. Producer David Seitz has the story.

Mental Health In East Palestine: Three months after the train derailment, fears in East Palestine linger. Many have questions about the controlled chemical burn's impact on their physical health – and those concerns have led to a concurrent mental toll the small town isn’t equipped to handle. East Palestinians are trying to build enough resources to take care of their neighbors suffering from severe anxiety. The Ohio Newsroom’s Kendall Crawford reports.

Bellbrook Sugarcreek Community Support Center: We recently paid a visit to the Bellbrook SugarCreek Community Support Center in downtown Bellbrook. The non-profit was getting ready to deliver food packages to about 50 families and individuals. The organization not only provides food to local residents but a host of services to, as Executive Director Kelsey Hurlburt says, fill in the gaps left by other non-profits.

WYSO’s Album Of The Month: Southern rock meets shoegaze with the North Carolina band Wednesday, and their latest collection presents the group’s best work yet. Here’s Midday Music host Evan Miller to tell us about the Asheville quintet’s new album, our current Album of the Month, called Rat Saw God.

A Walk on the wild side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note, and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

WYSO Weekend
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
