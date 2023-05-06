Check out your WYSO audio highlights for the week of May 6 - 7, 2023 here...

Chat GPT at WSU: The arrival of ChatGPT has put colleges in a panic, fearing students won’t learn to research and write. Some educators believe that banning AI programs from the classroom isn’t the answer. One teacher at Wright State is already preparing students for a future of writing with artificial intelligence programs. Producer David Seitz has the story.

Mental Health In East Palestine: Three months after the train derailment, fears in East Palestine linger. Many have questions about the controlled chemical burn's impact on their physical health – and those concerns have led to a concurrent mental toll the small town isn’t equipped to handle. East Palestinians are trying to build enough resources to take care of their neighbors suffering from severe anxiety. The Ohio Newsroom’s Kendall Crawford reports.

Bellbrook Sugarcreek Community Support Center: We recently paid a visit to the Bellbrook SugarCreek Community Support Center in downtown Bellbrook. The non-profit was getting ready to deliver food packages to about 50 families and individuals. The organization not only provides food to local residents but a host of services to, as Executive Director Kelsey Hurlburt says, fill in the gaps left by other non-profits.

WYSO’s Album Of The Month: Southern rock meets shoegaze with the North Carolina band Wednesday, and their latest collection presents the group’s best work yet. Here’s Midday Music host Evan Miller to tell us about the Asheville quintet’s new album, our current Album of the Month, called Rat Saw God.

A Walk on the wild side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note, and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

