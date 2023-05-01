Your April 29 - 30 Weekend is here....

The Big Pull at Aullwood Garden: April is Ohio Native Plant Month, and what better way to celebrate than going into the woods and removing invasive plants from the landscape that are choking out native plants. A group of 35 volunteers did just that at Aullwood Garden’s recent 11th Annual Big Pull. Producer Renee Wilde brings us this story.

Arab American Heritage Month: The number of Ohioians with Arab ancestry has more than doubled in the past 30 years. Ohio has the 8th highest population of Arab Americans in the country, and one of the fastest growing Arab populations, with over 115,000 people. In the Dayton area, one man has been working to celebrate the Arab American community. Renee Wilde is back to bring us his story.

Ohio 2023 Primary Election Highlights: On Tuesday - May 2nd - voters take to the polls to vote in Ohio’s Primary Election. We spoke with WYSO’s Politics and Education Reporter Kathryn Mobley about some of the issues those voters will see on their ballots.

Cory Frolich Two-way on Nuisance Properties: Over the next few years, the City of Dayton plans to remove more than a thousand nuisance structures, mostly residential, that are negatively affecting its neighborhoods. There is hope of transforming those neighborhoods by removing the structures, but as Dayton Daily News Investigative Reporter Cory Frolik found out, getting rid of the buildings is only part of a very expensive problem.

Memoirs in Nature: Our program wraps today with Bird Note, and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.