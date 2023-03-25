Your audio highlights for the weekend of March 25 - 26, 2023

Studio Visit - Mark de Jong’s Swing House: A lot of people have art in their homes – they might hang a painting on the wall or place a sculpture in their garden. But what is it like when the house itself is the art? Producer Susan Byrnes finds out from Cincinnati artist Mark de Jong, creator of “Swing House”.

The Race Project - Felicia and Wendy: The WYSO Race Project invites two everyday people from the Miami Valley to talk about their life experiences through the prism of skin color. These conversations can be difficult and explore controversial views. But they also can build understanding and healing. Today we'll hear a conversation with Felicia Chappelle and Wendy Ricks- Hoff.

Ohio Bans Callery Pear Tree: Spring is upon us, which means that in Ohio a white flowering tree with a slightly horrible odor will dominate the visual and olfactory landscapes along roadways and natural areas. These decorative trees were originally brought to America to save the pear industry from fire blight. Now these saviors of the fruit industry have become invaders in the landscape and are banned throughout the state. Producer Renee Wilde brings us the story.

A New CEO for Daybreak: Daybreak Dayton, Miami Valley's only 24-hour crisis hotline and emergency youth shelter, has announced Alisha Murray as its new CEO. WYSO’s Ngozi Cole interviewed Murray about tackling youth homelessness and her plans for 2023.

Healthcare Wage Increases: As Ohio’s population ages, one of the cheapest ways to provide care to seniors is through home health services. But there aren’t enough home health workers to go around. That’s partly because home health aides earn less than many fast food workers – just about 10 to 12 dollars an hour. A line in Ohio’s proposed budget seeks to address that worker shortage with an unprecedented wage increase to 16 dollars an hour. The Ohio Newsroom’s Erin Gottsacker spoke with Beth Kowalczyk, the chief policy officer for the Ohio Association of Area Agencies on Aging, about what that wage increase could mean for home health care.

Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack closes out this week’s program.