Your audio stories for the weekend of March 18 - 19, 2023

Ohio Train Derailments: The toxic train derailment in East Palestine has renewed debate over train safety in Ohio and across the country. They actually occur with surprising frequency. Nearly 50 derailments occurred in Ohio last year, according to Federal authorities. And it can sometimes take a long time to clean up the crashes. For the Ohio Newsroom, WOSU’s Matthew Rand has more on this.

University of Dayton ROTC: The University of Dayton Fighting Flyers was selected as the top Army ROTC program in the Midwest, earning the 2022-23 General Douglas MacArthur Award. Recently, WYSO’s Garrett Reese spent a morning with the group to learn more about how they train.

Overdose Data Release: Every county in Ohio will now have better access to data around opioid misuse. That’s thanks to a new statewide data dashboard dedicated to tracking overdose deaths and other related statistics, announced by the governor last week. The dashboards will bring together data from various state agencies that were previously difficult to access– from the number of people using medication to treat opioid use disorder to the number of Naloxone units distributed in a community. Some Ohio counties have already started using this data to identify new intervention strategies – including in Ross County in south central Ohio, where Nikki Priest works. She’s the coordinator of the Hope Partnership Project. The Ohio Newsroom’s Kendall Crawford spoke with her about the impact of this data dashboard.

Stronger Together - The blend of Hip Hop and Choral Music: Musical collaboration was reinvented during the pandemic. A lot of work was done over zoom. Michelle David, a classically trained composer in New York and hip hop artist Tronee Threat in Yellow Springs created a new choral work together. David Seitz tells the story.

Springfield Jazz Orchestra plays All Mingus: The first time you hear the music of jazz composer and bass player Charles Mingus, it can change your life. That happened to two Jazz musicians in the Springfield Jazz Orchestra. The band is celebrating the centennial of Mingus’ birth with a concert this week. David Seitz tells us the story of these two musicians and the Mingus effect.

Our program closes with Bill Felker and Poor WIll's Almanack.