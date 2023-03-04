© 2023 WYSO
WYSO Weekend

The fallout from East Palestine, the power of music, and a walk on the wild side.... your weekend is here...

By Jerry Kenney
Published March 4, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST
WYSO Weekend brings you highlights from the week's news, issues, interviews, arts and cultural events from across the Miami Valley.

The fallout over East Palestine: There are serious concerns after the train derailment in East Palestine Ohio. It was there that Norfolk Southern vented and burned those cars containing vinyl chloride. Now, as The Allegheny Front’s Julie Grant reports, environmental experts are worried that a toxic chemical could have been produced, contaminating soil and other surfaces in the area.

Threats from above: Concerns about air quality issues from the train derailment are showing up here in the Miami Valley as well. But local health professionals say they aren't concerned - at this moment - about airborne contamination reaching the Miami Valley. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter has more.

Water worries: And more about local concerns on that train derailment, you may know that The Miami Conservancy District helps protect the area’s water supply. WYSO’s Mike Frazier spoke with Sarah Hippensteel Hall, Manager of Watershed Partnerships our local water supply.

Lift Every Voice and Sing – a family perspective: For the past couple of years, we’ve brought you a series we call Loud as the Rolling Sea, which features the stories of African American elders – and that series has had a musical theme, from the first verse of the song Lift Every Voice and Sing. As we wrap up our observance of Black History Month, we take a closer look at the history of that song, known as the Black National Anthem:

WYSO’s Album of the Month: A longtime Cincinnati-area musician has finally released her debut studio project, an eight-song collection that’s our Album of the Month. Here’s Midday Music host Evan Miller to tell us about Mol Sullivan’s A Little Hello.

A walk on the wild side: Our program wraps with natural musings of Bill Felker and Poor WIll’s Almanack.

Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
