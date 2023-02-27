© 2023 WYSO
'Inspiration' is the theme of our program this week

By Jerry Kenney
Published February 27, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST
Producer Renee Wilde, WYSO's Bill Felker, and Dayton Youth Radio in this week's program.

The Hartman Rock Garden: The Hartman Rock Garden in Springfield is a one-of-a-kind art environment. Its reach extends far beyond its picket fence and into the surrounding community. Visitors often come from all over to see the unique rock art, and then stay to eat in restaurants, hike on trails and shop in stores. For years the site has operated on a $15,000 budget, but now, thanks to a $75,000 annual legacy grant from the Ruth Kohler Foundation, this unique Ohio attraction will be able to expand its offerings. Producer Renee Wilde brings us this story.

Temple of Tolerance: Renee Wilde also takes us into the world of Jim Bowsher, who's hauled nine thousand, nine hundred and ninety nine rocks and boulders into his backyard to create the Temple of Tolerance in Wapakoneta. The stone monuments have been featured on Roadside Attractions and Atlas Obscura. Jim has been diagnosed with stage four cancer and is now working to preserve his visionary art site for future generations.

Dayton Youth Radio: This school year Dayton Youth Radio held classes right here at the WYSO studios. And in that class was Zalah Scarberry, a freshman at Belmont High School.

Poor Will's Almanack: Bill Felker joins us this week to talk about how he began the almanack and what inspires his weekly entries and other content.

Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
