'Inspiration' is the theme of our program this week

The Hartman Rock Garden: The Hartman Rock Garden in Springfield is a one-of-a-kind art environment. Its reach extends far beyond its picket fence and into the surrounding community. Visitors often come from all over to see the unique rock art, and then stay to eat in restaurants, hike on trails and shop in stores. For years the site has operated on a $15,000 budget, but now, thanks to a $75,000 annual legacy grant from the Ruth Kohler Foundation, this unique Ohio attraction will be able to expand its offerings. Producer Renee Wilde brings us this story.

Temple of Tolerance: Renee Wilde also takes us into the world of Jim Bowsher, who's hauled nine thousand, nine hundred and ninety nine rocks and boulders into his backyard to create the Temple of Tolerance in Wapakoneta. The stone monuments have been featured on Roadside Attractions and Atlas Obscura. Jim has been diagnosed with stage four cancer and is now working to preserve his visionary art site for future generations.

Dayton Youth Radio: This school year Dayton Youth Radio held classes right here at the WYSO studios. And in that class was Zalah Scarberry, a freshman at Belmont High School.

Poor Will's Almanack: Bill Felker joins us this week to talk about how he began the almanack and what inspires his weekly entries and other content.