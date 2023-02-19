The healing powers of time, music, and just plain talking about it...

The Laramie Project 25 Years Later: Twenty-five years ago, Matthew Shepard, a gay college student, was murdered in Laramie, Wyoming. To mark that moment, Wright State theater is reviving The Laramie Project. In the play, multiple voices respond to this hate crime. David Seitz talked to cast members and the director about what it means to perform this play in our time.

Jeremy Winston Chorale International: Many Black churches nurture the talents of future musicians. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley sat down with a man who is a product of this environment–the founder and CEO of the Jeremy Winston Chorale International. He proudly shares his group’s first album, “Black Church.”

The Race Project: The WYSO Race Project invites two everyday people from the Miami Valley to talk about their life experiences through the prism of skin color. These conversations can be difficult and explore controversial views. But they also can build understanding and promote healing. Today we'll hear a conversation with Andy Valeri and Max Terrior.

WYSO Spotlight: From Sierra Leone to Dayton, Ohio, WYSO's Ngozi Cole searches for stories worth telling. In this conversation, she talks about learning about her new home through her reporting on Dayton's business and economic outlook.

Memoirs in Nature: Our program wraps today with Bird Note, and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

