This week, stories on the meaning of 'conviction'

Wrongful Conviction: In 1991, Dean Gillispie was convicted and sent to prison for a crime he didn’t commit. With the help of the Ohio Innocence Project, Gillispie was exonerated after spending twenty years behind bars. Dean Gillispie is now an advocate for the project that set him free. Recently he went back to court – this time he won a forty-five million dollar verdict for that wrongful conviction. Renee Wilde talked to Gillispie at his home in Fairborn.

Miami University and the Miami Tribe: Miami University and the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma spent the last year commemorating the 50th anniversary of partnering to learn from each other. University students and staff traveled to the tribe's recent Winter Gathering in Oklahoma -- a capstone to the yearlong celebration. For the Ohio Newsroom, WVXU's Tana Weingartner was invited along and brings back this look at what the partnership means to so many.

Dayton Region Economics: In a recent series of reports for the Dayton Daily News, reporter Lynn Hulsey spoke with dozens of stakeholders in business, manufacturing and real estate industries about their economic outlooks for the Dayton region in the year ahead. She tells us what they had to say.

The Art of Pollution: In southern Ohio, when a child is asked to draw a stream, instead of choosing a blue crayon, some might reach for an orange one. That’s because pollution from miles of improperly sealed old coal mines have turned the waterways in their communities orange for almost fifty years. Two Ohio University professors have created an unlikely alliance that combines the arts and engineering to tackle this environmental problem. Renee Wilde traveled to Athens to hear their story.

