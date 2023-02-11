© 2023 WYSO
WYSO Weekend

This week, stories on the meaning of 'conviction'

By Jerry Kenney
Published February 11, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST
WYSO Weekend offers you highlights from the week's news, issues, interviews, arts and cultural events from across the Miami Valley.

Wrongful Conviction: In 1991, Dean Gillispie was convicted and sent to prison for a crime he didn’t commit. With the help of the Ohio Innocence Project, Gillispie was exonerated after spending twenty years behind bars. Dean Gillispie is now an advocate for the project that set him free. Recently he went back to court – this time he won a forty-five million dollar verdict for that wrongful conviction. Renee Wilde talked to Gillispie at his home in Fairborn.

Miami University and the Miami Tribe: Miami University and the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma spent the last year commemorating the 50th anniversary of partnering to learn from each other. University students and staff traveled to the tribe's recent Winter Gathering in Oklahoma -- a capstone to the yearlong celebration. For the Ohio Newsroom, WVXU's Tana Weingartner was invited along and brings back this look at what the partnership means to so many.

Dayton Region Economics: In a recent series of reports for the Dayton Daily News, reporter Lynn Hulsey spoke with dozens of stakeholders in business, manufacturing and real estate industries about their economic outlooks for the Dayton region in the year ahead. She tells us what they had to say.

The Art of Pollution: In southern Ohio, when a child is asked to draw a stream, instead of choosing a blue crayon, some might reach for an orange one. That’s because pollution from miles of improperly sealed old coal mines have turned the waterways in their communities orange for almost fifty years. Two Ohio University professors have created an unlikely alliance that combines the arts and engineering to tackle this environmental problem. Renee Wilde traveled to Athens to hear their story.

Bird Note: BirdNote brings you the sights, sounds and inspiring stories to help you connect with nature.

Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack: Bill Felker has been writing nature columns and almanacs for regional and national publications since 1984. His Poor Will’s Almanack has appeared as an annual publication since 2003. His organization of weather patterns and phenology (what happens when in nature) offers a unique structure for understanding the repeating rhythms of the year.

Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
