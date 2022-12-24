Holiday stories and music highlight this week's program...

Among our stories today - WYSO Midday Music Host Evan Miller brings us his last Album of the month for 2022. And Producer Basim Blunt is back with Dayton Youth Radio.

Up first….

University of Dayton Nativities: One sure sign of the holiday season is nativity sets—those sculpted scenes of Mary, Joseph, and the baby Jesus in a manger. They pop up in front of churches and houses, under Christmas trees, just about everywhere. And the University of Dayton’s Marian Library has one of the largest collections of nativity sets in the country. This year, they also have a special show—and a newly composed musical piece—about a juggler. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds reports.

Dayton Youth Radio: This holiday is marked by presents of all kinds but today on Dayton Youth Radio we have a story about how sometimes self empowerment can be the greatest gift a teenager can give to themselves. Senior Media Producer, Basim Blunt, introduces the story.

WYSO's Album of the Month: For his final Album of the Month pick of 2022, Midday Music host Evan Miller takes us back to 1965 for a tribute a beloved holiday classic. Here’s Evan with this appreciation of Vince Guaraldi Trio’s soundtrack to A Charlie Brown Christmas.

More than a hundred stories worth telling: Iola May Creamer has certainly seen a lot of Christmases - but it was a gift she got for Mother’s Day - from her daughter that we’ll hear about today. It was an ipad - her first one. She was 98. Now, at 103 years old, she’s on her second ipad and has accumulated over eleven hundred friends on facebook, where this spunky centenarian shares reflections on her life growing up and living in Greene County. Renee Wilde visited Iola May - whose family calls her Iolamazing - at her home in Jamestown.

Poor Will's Almanack: Presented by our very own Bill Felker.

