WYSO Weekend: December 11, 2022

Today on The River Speaks – an oral history of the Little Miami River, Bill McCuddy tells some of his stories about the river. His life has intertwined with the river for as long as he can remember. The River Speaks has been a collaboration with the Little Miami Watershed Network. Their volunteers did the interviews and our community producer, Jason Reynolds, shaped them into radio stories.

Our series called Loud as the Rolling Sea features the stories of Yellow Springs elders, Blacks and whites, remembering the Civil Rights struggles of the 50s, 60s and 70s. Here’s the series host, Dr. Kevin McGruder, Associate Professor of history at Antioch College. Loud as the Rolling Sea is produced at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO. This interview was edited by Mary Evans.

Music fans around the world are already starting to compile their year-end lists of best songs and albums from 2022. WYSO Music intern Peter Day brings us his thoughts on a notable release from this summer -- a collaborative project by rapper Black Thought and producer Danger Mouse.

Today's program wraps up with BirdNote and Bill Felker's Poor Will's Almanack.

