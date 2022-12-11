© 2022 WYSO
WYSO Weekend: December 11, 2022

By Jerry Kenney
Published December 11, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST
Stories from the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices and a whole lot more on today's WYSO Weekend.

Today on The River Speaks – an oral history of the Little Miami River, Bill McCuddy tells some of his stories about the river. His life has intertwined with the river for as long as he can remember. The River Speaks has been a collaboration with the Little Miami Watershed Network. Their volunteers did the interviews and our community producer, Jason Reynolds, shaped them into radio stories.

Our series called Loud as the Rolling Sea features the stories of Yellow Springs elders, Blacks and whites, remembering the Civil Rights struggles of the 50s, 60s and 70s. Here’s the series host, Dr. Kevin McGruder, Associate Professor of history at Antioch College. Loud as the Rolling Sea is produced at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO. This interview was edited by Mary Evans.

Music fans around the world are already starting to compile their year-end lists of best songs and albums from 2022. WYSO Music intern Peter Day brings us his thoughts on a notable release from this summer -- a collaborative project by rapper Black Thought and producer Danger Mouse.

Today's program wraps up with BirdNote and Bill Felker's Poor Will's Almanack.

Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
