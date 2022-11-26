© 2022 WYSO
WYSO Weekend

WYSO Weekend: November 26-27, 2022

Published November 26, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST
Preservation is a theme that runs through many of our stories today…. on WYSO Weekend.

  • Resurrecting a Springfield burial ground: A note from a descendant of Revolutionary War Veterans left at a gravesite kickstarted efforts by the community to restore a forgotten cemetery in Downtown Springfield. The cemetery holds the remains, and forgotten stories, of the city's first white residents. Renee Wilde visited the cemetery to learn more about the history being uncovered there.
  • Today on The River Speaks – an oral history of the Little Miami River - we meet a family from Bellbrook that has made the Little Miami River part of their lives. The River Speaks is a collaboration with the Little Miami Watershed Network: their volunteers did the interviews and our community producer Jason Reynolds, shaped them into radio stories.
  • Today on WYSO's The Race Project we have two young ladies, Jessica Thomas a former teacher and Eliza Mindy Berman a high school student answer questions on the topic of Race in America
  • Antioch College's president has now been on the job for over a year. Dr. Jane Fernandes says her tiny liberal arts college in Yellow Springs is a place for students who are looking for somewhere to belong. Dr. Fernandes, who is deaf, spoke to WYSO's Chris Welter with the help of an interpreter about the college's successes and challenges.
  • Bird Note and Poor WIll’s Almanack.
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
See stories by Jerry Kenney