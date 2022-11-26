WYSO Weekend: November 26-27, 2022
Preservation is a theme that runs through many of our stories today…. on WYSO Weekend.
- Resurrecting a Springfield burial ground: A note from a descendant of Revolutionary War Veterans left at a gravesite kickstarted efforts by the community to restore a forgotten cemetery in Downtown Springfield. The cemetery holds the remains, and forgotten stories, of the city's first white residents. Renee Wilde visited the cemetery to learn more about the history being uncovered there.
- Today on The River Speaks – an oral history of the Little Miami River - we meet a family from Bellbrook that has made the Little Miami River part of their lives. The River Speaks is a collaboration with the Little Miami Watershed Network: their volunteers did the interviews and our community producer Jason Reynolds, shaped them into radio stories.
- Today on WYSO's The Race Project we have two young ladies, Jessica Thomas a former teacher and Eliza Mindy Berman a high school student answer questions on the topic of Race in America
- Antioch College's president has now been on the job for over a year. Dr. Jane Fernandes says her tiny liberal arts college in Yellow Springs is a place for students who are looking for somewhere to belong. Dr. Fernandes, who is deaf, spoke to WYSO's Chris Welter with the help of an interpreter about the college's successes and challenges.
- Bird Note and Poor WIll’s Almanack.