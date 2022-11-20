© 2022 WYSO
WYSO Weekend

WYSO Weekend: November 20, 2022

Published November 20, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST
Reshaping, changing, or.... just making a difference. Those are the themes running through our stories in this week's WYSO Weekend:

  • Maurice Sendak and the Art of Stealing: Mention Maurice Sendak, and people think of “Where the Wild Things Are.” Max and his sailboat and those giant creatures. A new exhibit at the Columbus Museum of Art aims to show that Maurice Sendak was much more than a beloved children’s book author. He is a great American artist of the twentieth century. David Seitz talked with two people who knew Sendak well, and they told him about his creative process.
  • Hattie Moseley Memorial mural: Those who gathered October 11 to celebrate a 40-foot mural of Springfield Civil Rights activist Hattie Moseley were like the mural itself: fresh, vibrant, of many colors and bathed in sunlight. WYSO Clark County Reporter Tom Stafford was there.
  • Dayton Youth Radio: Today on Dayton Youth Radio we'll learn about the changing relationship teenagers have with something very important in their lives. Project Manager Basim Blunt introduces the story.
  • INTEL Chip Manufacturing Training: A once in a lifetime opportunity is how the Chair of Wright State University's Intel Initiative describes the grants given to the school to train people to work at the $20-billion plant in Central Ohio. WYSO's Mike Frazier spoke with Wright State professor and Intel Initiative Chair Subash Nee Ganapathy about what the grants will be used for.
  • Reshaping the Corn Belt II: Some farmers in Ohio are shifting their practices and becoming part of the climate change solution. They do that through regenerative agriculture that seeks to restore and build on farming’s pre-industrial practices. Small farmers are leading this change. This is the second installment of Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farming is turning to the past to grow its future. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports.
  • Poor Will’s Almanack round's out today's program.
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
