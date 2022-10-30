© 2022 WYSO
WYSO Weekend: October 30, 2022

Published October 30, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT
Wait wait… don’t tell us...Paula Poundstone is coming to town! And we’ve got stories from the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices on today's WYSO Weekend.

Up first…..

  • Motorcycle Bike Night: Every Thursday, Black Motorcycle clubs begin gathering at the Major League Sports Bar in Dayton. It's called the Midwest Motorcycle Bike Night. Today on The Race Project, producer Basim Blunt gives us a glimpse into the biker subculture.
  • Paula Poundstone: Comedian and regular panelist on NPR’s “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” Paula Poundstone, comes to Dayton’s Victoria Theater on November 5th. Poundstone's unique brand of comedy has kept audiences laughing for more than 40 years. She recently spoke with us about her time on the NPR quiz show and what she has in store for the Dayton audience, and what she’d like to add to her list of accomplishments.
  • Today on The Bind that Ties, we meet Katia Maklouf. She left her home in Algeria with her husband, but the two separated, and Katia came to Dayton alone and, for a while, she lived at the YWCA. Today Katia is an interpreter, works in healthcare and lives with her roommate named Stephanie Jenson, who she credits with making her transition to life in America so much easier. They first met on a ride at Kings Island.
  • Last spring, WYSO began a series called The River Speaks – an oral history of the Little Miami River. In it, we heard the stories of people who live on the river, work on the river, or just plain love it. They all want to see the river protected from pollution, misuse and neglect. Today we resume that series and over the next weeks we’ll air five more stories. Producer Jason Reynolds, shaped them into radio stories.
  • Bill Felker and Poor Will's Almanack closes out the program.
WYSO Weekend
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
