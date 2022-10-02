WYSO Weekend: October 2, 2022
In this edition of WYSO Weekend, stories of people just trying to make a better, safer, healthier world .
- Blontas was her given, first name. But Springfielders of every strata knew her as 'Winkie' Mitchell. She was 70 when she died September 1, 2022, two days after a brain aneurysm. In interviews with WYSO Clark County reporter Tom Stafford, Mitchell’s friends described a life lived in love, advocacy, sacrifice -- and the belief that all of us can learn to be a little more human.
- Ohio has over 10 million acres of crop land. For decades it has been over-plowed, sprayed with fertilizers and stripped of its nutrients. Recently, more farmers have seen the economic benefit of shifting their practices and being part of the climate change solution. This is the first installment of Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farming is turning to the past to grow its future. WYSO's Alejandro Figueroa reports what’s at stake and why it matters. This is the first story of the series Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farming is turning to the past to grow its future. You can read more about it online at WYSO DOT org.
- The National Weather Service has a network of over 8,000 volunteer weather observers across the country. They collect data that the service uses to fine-tune its forecasts. 96 year old Dorothy Stebbins is one of the most experienced observers. She's been measuring rainfall in the Miami Valley for more than 50 years. As WYSO’s Jason Reynolds reports Stebbins is now passing her equipment down to her son.
- Sunlight Village in west Dayton was founded with the mission to improve the mental health and well-being of local youth and young adults. Robbie Brandon is the founder and Executive Director. In this interview with WYSO, she says the organization uses a holistic approach - partnering with other local, state and federal agencies - to address what can seem like insurmountable challenges to young people.
- Highway construction work is dangerous, injuring tens of thousands and killing an average of one-thousand a year. A demonstration at a new University of Dayton virtual space showed off safety software designed to help prevent fatalities. WVXU's Ann Thompson reports for The Ohio Newsroom.
