WYSO Weekend: July 17, 2022

Ohio – a state that voted twice for Obama and then twice for Trump – appears to have been fertile recruiting ground for the January 6 insurgents. An NPR database shows at least 48 people in the state were arrested in connection with the U.S Capitol riot. That’s the 6th most in the country. Ohio also has the second most anti-government groups, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. For WYSO, Leila Goldstein examines why so many people from Ohio believed they needed to, in their view, stop the steal.