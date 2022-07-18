WYSO Weekend: July 17, 2022
In this edition of WYSO Weekend:
- Some states are finding ways to coordinate between 9-1-1 – and the nation’s new 3-digit mental health crisis line, 9-8-8. We've got the story from Side Effects Public Media and their partner the Tradeoffs podcast.
Ohio – a state that voted twice for Obama and then twice for Trump – appears to have been fertile recruiting ground for the January 6 insurgents. An NPR database shows at least 48 people in the state were arrested in connection with the U.S Capitol riot. That’s the 6th most in the country. Ohio also has the second most anti-government groups, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. For WYSO, Leila Goldstein examines why so many people from Ohio believed they needed to, in their view, stop the steal.
- WYSO Music Director, Juliet Fromholt, joins us in studio to talk about, and preview some of the musicians you'll here at Sonic Springs, a benefit concert for WYSO taking place at The Bright Side on Friday, July, 22, 2022.
- One in five people say they will change jobs during the next year in a search for more meaningful work. It’s a quest that career counselor and author Maxine Skuba understands. Her new book is called Right Livelihood: A Spiritually Grounded Guide To Finding Your 'Spot' In The World Of Work. Skuba draws on her personal experience as a recovering job junkie to help others in their own journey. The book uses the Buddhist notion of Right Livelihood - that what we do, and how we do it, has far reaching effects on us and the world around us.
Renee Wilde interviewed the Yellow Springs author for Culture Couch.
- Wrapping up today's program Bird Note, and Bill Felker's Poor Will's Almanack.