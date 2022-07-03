WYSO Weekend: July 03, 2022
In this edition of WYSO Weekend hosted by Jerry Kenney:
We're starting the show off today with some good news this holiday weekend. Up first in the show, WYSO General Manager, Luke Dennis, tells us about the station's plans to expand with the addition of a satellite studio to be located inside the Dayton Arcade.
- And the YSO good news train continues with the announcement that our news team recently won several first- and second-place awards for their work. One of the, Jason Reynolds, won for his story about the Aullwood Audubon Center’s 'Gigantic Trolls.' Those Trolls are still around so here’s his story to remind you of how they came to be.
- Across the country, many are preparing to celebrate Independence Day - or already are. But, during these changing times, on this American holiday, we wondered what 'being an American' means to people. In our next segment - WYSO’S KATHRYN MOBLEY explores that question.
- In early May of this year, MaryLynn Lodor began her tenure as general manager of the Miami Conservancy District. As GM she oversees the agency’s operations, strategic planning, and staff and financial management. But, it’s the conservancy’s mission to protect the property and economic vitality within the Great Miami River Watershed that excites Lodor the most. In this interview she tells us She tells us that a big part of the job is connecting the ‘river communities’ along the Great Miami to the resource they have.
- Wrapping up today's program Bird Note, and Bill Felker's Poor Will's Almanack.