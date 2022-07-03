© 2022 WYSO
WYSO Weekend

WYSO Weekend: July 03, 2022

Published July 3, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT
In this edition of WYSO Weekend hosted by Jerry Kenney:

  • We're starting the show off today with some good news this holiday weekend. Up first in the show, WYSO General Manager, Luke Dennis, tells us about the station's plans to expand with the addition of a satellite studio to be located inside the Dayton Arcade.

  • And the YSO good news train continues with the announcement that our news team recently won several first- and second-place awards for their work. One of the, Jason Reynolds, won for his story about the Aullwood Audubon Center’s 'Gigantic Trolls.' Those Trolls are still around so here’s his story to remind you of how they came to be.
  • Across the country, many are preparing to celebrate Independence Day - or already are. But, during these changing times, on this American holiday, we wondered what 'being an American' means to people. In our next segment - WYSO’S KATHRYN MOBLEY explores that question.
  • In early May of this year, MaryLynn Lodor began her tenure as general manager of the Miami Conservancy District. As GM she oversees the agency’s operations, strategic planning, and staff and financial management. But, it’s the conservancy’s mission to protect the property and economic vitality within the Great Miami River Watershed that excites Lodor the most. In this interview she tells us She tells us that a big part of the job is connecting the ‘river communities’ along the Great Miami to the resource they have.
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
See stories by Jerry Kenney