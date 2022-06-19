© 2022 WYSO
WYSO Weekend

WYSO Weekend: June 19, 2022

Published June 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

Host Jerry Kenney and Executive Director of the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO, Neenah Ellis, say 'so long' to two of the center's series:

  • ReEntry Stories - Which features conversations between people who were once in prison and the challenges they face. And:
  • Lighting the Fire: The Power of Mentoring - Lighting the Fire shares four Storycorps-style conversations between successful young people in Dayton and the people who guided them. In fall 2020, Learn to Earn in Dayton and Storycorps collaborated to produce these conversations over zoom during the pandemic. In today's story, Aisha and Nico Ford had a rough time coming up. Without a lot of support from adults, they relied on each other and made it through, and along the way created a very tight family bond.. David Seitz is the producer of this series.

They also talk about staff and volunteer changes at the station with the departure of Monday night's Equinox music host Duante Beddingfield and WYSO News reporter Leila Goldstein.

We round out the program with Bird Note, and Bill Felker's Poor Will's Almanack.

Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
