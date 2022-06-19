WYSO Weekend: June 19, 2022

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

Host Jerry Kenney and Executive Director of the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO, Neenah Ellis, say 'so long' to two of the center's series:

ReEntry Stories - Which features conversations between people who were once in prison and the challenges they face. And:



Lighting the Fire: The Power of Mentoring - Lighting the Fire shares four Storycorps-style conversations between successful young people in Dayton and the people who guided them. In fall 2020, Learn to Earn in Dayton and Storycorps collaborated to produce these conversations over zoom during the pandemic. In today's story, Aisha and Nico Ford had a rough time coming up. Without a lot of support from adults, they relied on each other and made it through, and along the way created a very tight family bond.. David Seitz is the producer of this series.

They also talk about staff and volunteer changes at the station with the departure of Monday night's Equinox music host Duante Beddingfield and WYSO News reporter Leila Goldstein.

We round out the program with Bird Note, and Bill Felker's Poor Will's Almanack.

