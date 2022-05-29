WYSO Weekend: May 29, 2022
In this edition of WYSO Weekend:
Our guests, this week, include Executive Director of the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO, Neenah Ellis, and Dayton Youth Radio Project Manager, Basim Blunt to introduce this week's selections and talk about the impact of DYR. Today you'll hear:
- River Speaks: An Oral History of the Little Miami River - Featuring stories about the health of the river, its place in our local culture and history and the wildlife and the humans who’ve made the river their home. The interviews were gathered by volunteers from the Little Miami River Watershed Network – and they were made into our radio series by WYSO producer Jason Reynolds. The final story of this season – about a man who’s been taking photographs of the river he loves for more than 30 years
- Lighting the Fire: The Power of Mentoring - Lighting the Fire shares four Storycorps-style conversations between successful young people in Dayton and the people who guided them. In fall 2020, Learn to Earn in Dayton and Storycorps collaborated to produce these conversations over zoom during the pandemic. In this series premiere, you'll hear about Adventure Central - a nature and science program sponsored by Dayton MetroParks. It has mentored kids in West Dayton for over 20 years. Lynnze English took part in Adventure Central as a teenager and then became a teacher there. Lynnze talks here with Nate Arnett, one of the founders of the program. David Seitz is the producer of this series.
- ReEntry Stories - This series features conversations between people who were once in prison and the challenges they face. In today's story, Mary Evans interviews Patrick Davis of the Fringe Coffeehouse in Hamilton – which is offering a range of much-needed services to formerly incarcerated citizens.
- Dayton Youth Radio - where Project Manager Basim Blunt teaches broadcasting and storytelling skills to high school students. Today - We’ll hear a story about a teenager who’s discovered a pastime to share with his dad.
- Finally, take a seat on WYSO's Culture Couch this weekend. The occasional series explores the arts scene in our community - stories about creativity – told through creative audio storytelling. Today, the Jeremy Winston Chorale will perform their concert “Black Bodies, Black Bones.” This features the Ohio premiere of Fortune’s Bones: A Manumission Requiem. David Seitz traces Fortune’s story and the music.