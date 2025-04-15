WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 4/13/25 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 216, 4/13/25:

Whatever The Weather - 18°C / 8°C / 9°C

(from Whatever The Weather II) | Ghostly International | Bandcamp

Patrick Shiroishi & Piotr Kurek - Shadows / Breath, Held / Lily's Trace

(from Greyhound Days) | Mondoj | Bandcamp

Steve Roden - Untitled I / Untitled III

(from View) | Room40 | Bandcamp

Chaz Underriner - Color Study / Swamp

(from Moving) | Deadland | Bandcamp

Jeph Jerman - Abide In The Clear Light

(from Abide In The Clear Light) | Petit Bardo | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.