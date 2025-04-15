The Outside - 4/13/25
Playlist for Ep. 216, 4/13/25:
Whatever The Weather - 18°C / 8°C / 9°C
(from Whatever The Weather II) | Ghostly International | Bandcamp
Patrick Shiroishi & Piotr Kurek - Shadows / Breath, Held / Lily's Trace
(from Greyhound Days) | Mondoj | Bandcamp
Steve Roden - Untitled I / Untitled III
(from View) | Room40 | Bandcamp
Chaz Underriner - Color Study / Swamp
(from Moving) | Deadland | Bandcamp
Jeph Jerman - Abide In The Clear Light
(from Abide In The Clear Light) | Petit Bardo | Bandcamp
