The Outside - 3/30/25
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 215, 3/30/25:
YHWH Nailgun - Penetrator / Castrato Raw (Fullback) / Sickle Walk
(from 45 Pounds) | AD 93 | Bandcamp
Tortoise - Oganesson
(from Oganesson) | International Anthem | Bandcamp
Macie Stewart - I Forget How To Remember My Dreams (feat. Lia Kohl) / Murmuration/Memorization / Spring Becomes You, Springs Becomes New
(from When The Distance Is Blue) | International Anthem | Bandcamp
Fennesz - The Last Days of May
(from The Last Days of May) | Longform Editions | Bandcamp
Nick Storring - Roxa I / Mirante
(from Mirante) | We Are Busy Bodies | Bandcamp
More Eaze & Claire Rousay - hopfields / limelight, illegally
(from no floor) | Thrill Jockey | Bandcamp
Jefre Cantu-Ledesma - The Milky Sea / River That Flows Two Ways
(from Gift Songs) | Mexican Summer | Bandcamp
