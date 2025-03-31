WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 3/30/25 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 215, 3/30/25:

YHWH Nailgun - Penetrator / Castrato Raw (Fullback) / Sickle Walk

(from 45 Pounds) | AD 93 | Bandcamp

Tortoise - Oganesson

(from Oganesson) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

Macie Stewart - I Forget How To Remember My Dreams (feat. Lia Kohl) / Murmuration/Memorization / Spring Becomes You, Springs Becomes New

(from When The Distance Is Blue) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

Fennesz - The Last Days of May

(from The Last Days of May) | Longform Editions | Bandcamp

Nick Storring - Roxa I / Mirante

(from Mirante) | We Are Busy Bodies | Bandcamp

More Eaze & Claire Rousay - hopfields / limelight, illegally

(from no floor) | Thrill Jockey | Bandcamp

Jefre Cantu-Ledesma - The Milky Sea / River That Flows Two Ways

(from Gift Songs) | Mexican Summer | Bandcamp

