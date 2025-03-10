WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 3/9/25 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 179 (Rebroadcast), 3/9/25:

Horse Lords - May Brigade / Bending to the Lash / Macaw

(from As It Happened: Horse Lords Live) | RVNG Int'l | Bandcamp

Amirtha Kidambi's Elder Ones - New Monuments / The Great Lie

(from New Monuments) | We Jazz | Bandcamp

Armbruster - I'm really trying to catch up with you soon / No other news / Can't wait to be chillin' again

(from Can I Sit Here) | Dear Life | Bandcamp

Wombat & Jean-François Charles - March 8, 2019 - Warrensburg, MO

(from Burnt Ends) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Grouper - Rolling Gate

(from Violet Replacement Part I) | Yellow Electric

