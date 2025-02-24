WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 2/23/25 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 212, 2/23/25:

Bang on a Can All-Stars performing Terry Riley - In C

(from Terry Riley: In C) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp

Hour - At the Bar Where You Literally Saved Me from Fatal Heartbreak (Live at Philamoca, Philadelphia, PA, 4/12/24) / Mom Calls and You Answer (Live at Cassette, New York, NY, 8/5/23) / From a Bus Window in Central Ohio, Just Before a Thunder Shower (Live at Foto Club, Philadelphia, PA, 8/8/24)

(from Subminiature) | Dear Life | Bandcamp

Adelyn Strei - Little Ferns / Original Spring / Innocuous Night

(from Original Spring) | Mtn. Laurel | Bandcamp

Kate Wakefield - Floorboards / Turning for nothing / Without the thought of you

(from everything goes around and around) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Dick Slessig Combo - Wichita Lineman

(from Wichita Lineman / Guinnevere) | Self-released

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.