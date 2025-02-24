The Outside - 2/23/25
Playlist for Ep. 212, 2/23/25:
Bang on a Can All-Stars performing Terry Riley - In C
(from Terry Riley: In C) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp
Hour - At the Bar Where You Literally Saved Me from Fatal Heartbreak (Live at Philamoca, Philadelphia, PA, 4/12/24) / Mom Calls and You Answer (Live at Cassette, New York, NY, 8/5/23) / From a Bus Window in Central Ohio, Just Before a Thunder Shower (Live at Foto Club, Philadelphia, PA, 8/8/24)
(from Subminiature) | Dear Life | Bandcamp
Adelyn Strei - Little Ferns / Original Spring / Innocuous Night
(from Original Spring) | Mtn. Laurel | Bandcamp
Kate Wakefield - Floorboards / Turning for nothing / Without the thought of you
(from everything goes around and around) | Self-released | Bandcamp
Dick Slessig Combo - Wichita Lineman
(from Wichita Lineman / Guinnevere) | Self-released
