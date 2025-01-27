The Outside - 1/26/25
Playlist for Ep. 210, 1/26/25:
Star House - Blockchain / Inside Valley Temple / Hilversum
(from Versions From Out Future (Our Past)) | Unifactor | Bandcamp
Swisher - I / IV
(from Total Rat Fink (The Tornado Mix)) | Unifactor | Bandcamp
Anteater - Good Luck Out There / Deprivation
(from Endangered) | Unifactor | Bandcamp
Conduit Gold - Side B
(from Conduit Gold) | Self-released | Bandcamp
Tongue Depressor - SIDE A
(from Live at Cafe OTO) | Self-released | Bandcamp
LT/JW - I
(from Untitled) | Self-released
