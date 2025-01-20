WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 1/19/25 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 209, 1/19/25:

In Memoriam: David Lynch

(1946 - 2025)

David Lynch & Alan R. Splet - Side A / Side B

(from Eraserhead: Original Soundtrack Recording) | Sacred Bones | Bandcamp

David Lynch - Bass D Dark Stairway / Ghost Of Love / Woods Variation

(from Inland Empire: (Original Motion Picture Score)) | David Lynch Music Company

David Lynch & Dean Hurley - Station / History / Distortion

(from The Air Is On Fire) | David Lynch Music Company

David Lynch & Marek Zebrowski - Night (Interiors)

(from Polish Night Music) | Sacred Bones | Bandcamp

