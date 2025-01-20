The Outside - 1/19/25
Playlist for Ep. 209, 1/19/25:
In Memoriam: David Lynch
(1946 - 2025)
David Lynch & Alan R. Splet - Side A / Side B
(from Eraserhead: Original Soundtrack Recording) | Sacred Bones | Bandcamp
David Lynch - Bass D Dark Stairway / Ghost Of Love / Woods Variation
(from Inland Empire: (Original Motion Picture Score)) | David Lynch Music Company
David Lynch & Dean Hurley - Station / History / Distortion
(from The Air Is On Fire) | David Lynch Music Company
David Lynch & Marek Zebrowski - Night (Interiors)
(from Polish Night Music) | Sacred Bones | Bandcamp
