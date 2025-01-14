The Outside - 1/12/25
Playlist for Ep. 170 (Rebroadcast), 1/12/25:
In Memoriam: Phill Niblock (1933-2024)
Phill Niblock - Feed Corn Ear (feat. Arne Deforce)
(from Touch Five) | Touch | Bandcamp
Phill Niblock - Guitar Too, For Four - Massed Version (feat. Alan Licht, Lee Ranaldo, Kevin Drumm, Robert Poss & Thurston Moore)
(from G2,44+/x2) | Room40 | Bandcamp
Phill Niblock - I
(from Ghosts and Others) | Room40 | Bandcamp
Ensemble neoN performing Phill Niblock - To Two Tea Roses
(from Niblock / Lamb) | Hubro | Bandcamp
