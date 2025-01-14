WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 1/12/25 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 170 (Rebroadcast), 1/12/25:

In Memoriam: Phill Niblock (1933-2024)

Phill Niblock - Feed Corn Ear (feat. Arne Deforce)

(from Touch Five) | Touch | Bandcamp

Phill Niblock - Guitar Too, For Four - Massed Version (feat. Alan Licht, Lee Ranaldo, Kevin Drumm, Robert Poss & Thurston Moore)

(from G2,44+/x2) | Room40 | Bandcamp

Phill Niblock - I

(from Ghosts and Others) | Room40 | Bandcamp

Ensemble neoN performing Phill Niblock - To Two Tea Roses

(from Niblock / Lamb) | Hubro | Bandcamp

