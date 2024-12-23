WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside: A Very Outside Christmas, Vol III - 12/22/24 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 206, 12/22/24 - A Very Outside Christmas, Vol. III:

Mars Williams - Carol of the Drum / Bells / O Come Emmanuel / Joy to the World

(from Mars Williams Presents: An Ayler Xmas, Vol. 2) | ESP Disk | Bandcamp

Low - Little Drummer Boy

(from Christmas) | Kranky | Bandcamp

Boris - Last Christmas

(from Noël) | Sacred Bones | Bandcamp

loveliescrushing - Jingle Bells (Snowblower)

(from Excelsis ~ a dark noel) | Projekt | Bandcamp

Pepper Mill Rondo - Fall On Your Knees

(from It's Christmas Time!) | Hausu Mountain | Bandcamp

Machinefabriek - Silent Night

(from Festive Greetings from Hibernate and Home Normal) | Hibernate Archives | Bandcamp

Pepper Mill Rondo - Christmas Shoes

(from It's Christmas Time!) | Hausu Mountain | Bandcamp

Hell Interface - Soylent Night

(from Whine And Missingtoe) | V/Vm Test

Suicide - Hey Lord

(from A Christmas Record) | ZE

V/Vm - Pipes Of Peace Christmas 2001

(from Whine And Missingtoe) | V/Vm Test

Bill Orcutt - White Christmas

(from Bill Orcutt) | Palilalia | Bandcamp

John Fahey - Christ's Saints of God Fantasy

(from The New Possibility: John Fahey's Guitar Soli Christmas Album) | Fantasy

Little Mazarn - Sawlent Night

(from It's Hard to Dance When It's Cold and There's No Music: The Kill Rock Stars Winter Holiday Album Volume 2) | Kill Rock Stars | Bandcamp

Drekka - Christmas in Reykjavik would be besti

(from Winter Wishes) | Silber | Bandcamp

Federcio Balducci - Silent Night

(from White Noise Christmas) | Default Standard | Bandcamp

Aidan Baker - Icicle Bells

(from Winter Wishes) | Silber | Bandcamp

Gastr Del Sol - The Bells of St. Mary

(from The Christmas Album) | Sony

Greg Davis - 24 Hour News / Silent Night

(from Last Winter We Didn't Sing) | Thor's Rubber Hammer | Bandcamp

James White - Christmas With Satan

(from A Christmas Record) | ZE

Mars Williams - Noel Omega - Change Has Come For The 3 Kings Who Lit The Tiny Candles - In N.Y.C.

(from Mars Williams Presents: An Ayler Xmas Vol. 4: Chicago vs N.Y.C.) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp

