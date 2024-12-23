© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Outside

The Outside: A Very Outside Christmas, Vol. III - 12/22/24

By Evan Miller
Published December 23, 2024 at 5:55 PM EST

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside: A Very Outside Christmas, Vol III - 12/22/24

Playlist for Ep. 206, 12/22/24 - A Very Outside Christmas, Vol. III:

Mars Williams - Carol of the Drum / Bells / O Come Emmanuel / Joy to the World
(from Mars Williams Presents: An Ayler Xmas, Vol. 2) | ESP Disk | Bandcamp

Low - Little Drummer Boy
(from Christmas) | Kranky | Bandcamp

Boris - Last Christmas
(from Noël) | Sacred Bones | Bandcamp

loveliescrushing - Jingle Bells (Snowblower)
(from Excelsis ~ a dark noel) | Projekt | Bandcamp

Pepper Mill Rondo - Fall On Your Knees
(from It's Christmas Time!) | Hausu Mountain | Bandcamp

Machinefabriek - Silent Night
(from Festive Greetings from Hibernate and Home Normal) | Hibernate Archives | Bandcamp

Pepper Mill Rondo - Christmas Shoes
(from It's Christmas Time!) | Hausu Mountain | Bandcamp

Hell Interface - Soylent Night
(from Whine And Missingtoe) | V/Vm Test

Suicide - Hey Lord
(from A Christmas Record) | ZE

V/Vm - Pipes Of Peace Christmas 2001
(from Whine And Missingtoe) | V/Vm Test

Bill Orcutt - White Christmas
(from Bill Orcutt) | Palilalia | Bandcamp

John Fahey - Christ's Saints of God Fantasy
(from The New Possibility: John Fahey's Guitar Soli Christmas Album) | Fantasy

Little Mazarn - Sawlent Night
(from It's Hard to Dance When It's Cold and There's No Music: The Kill Rock Stars Winter Holiday Album Volume 2) | Kill Rock Stars | Bandcamp

Drekka - Christmas in Reykjavik would be besti
(from Winter Wishes) | Silber | Bandcamp

Federcio Balducci - Silent Night
(from White Noise Christmas) | Default Standard | Bandcamp

Aidan Baker - Icicle Bells
(from Winter Wishes) | Silber | Bandcamp

Gastr Del Sol - The Bells of St. Mary
(from The Christmas Album) | Sony

Greg Davis - 24 Hour News / Silent Night
(from Last Winter We Didn't Sing) | Thor's Rubber Hammer | Bandcamp

James White - Christmas With Satan
(from A Christmas Record) | ZE

Mars Williams - Noel Omega - Change Has Come For The 3 Kings Who Lit The Tiny Candles - In N.Y.C.
(from Mars Williams Presents: An Ayler Xmas Vol. 4: Chicago vs N.Y.C.) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

Tags
The Outside WYSO Music On Demand
Stay Connected
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller