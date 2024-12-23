The Outside: A Very Outside Christmas, Vol. III - 12/22/24
Playlist for Ep. 206, 12/22/24 - A Very Outside Christmas, Vol. III:
Mars Williams - Carol of the Drum / Bells / O Come Emmanuel / Joy to the World
(from Mars Williams Presents: An Ayler Xmas, Vol. 2) | ESP Disk | Bandcamp
Low - Little Drummer Boy
(from Christmas) | Kranky | Bandcamp
Boris - Last Christmas
(from Noël) | Sacred Bones | Bandcamp
loveliescrushing - Jingle Bells (Snowblower)
(from Excelsis ~ a dark noel) | Projekt | Bandcamp
Pepper Mill Rondo - Fall On Your Knees
(from It's Christmas Time!) | Hausu Mountain | Bandcamp
Machinefabriek - Silent Night
(from Festive Greetings from Hibernate and Home Normal) | Hibernate Archives | Bandcamp
Pepper Mill Rondo - Christmas Shoes
(from It's Christmas Time!) | Hausu Mountain | Bandcamp
Hell Interface - Soylent Night
(from Whine And Missingtoe) | V/Vm Test
Suicide - Hey Lord
(from A Christmas Record) | ZE
V/Vm - Pipes Of Peace Christmas 2001
(from Whine And Missingtoe) | V/Vm Test
Bill Orcutt - White Christmas
(from Bill Orcutt) | Palilalia | Bandcamp
John Fahey - Christ's Saints of God Fantasy
(from The New Possibility: John Fahey's Guitar Soli Christmas Album) | Fantasy
Little Mazarn - Sawlent Night
(from It's Hard to Dance When It's Cold and There's No Music: The Kill Rock Stars Winter Holiday Album Volume 2) | Kill Rock Stars | Bandcamp
Drekka - Christmas in Reykjavik would be besti
(from Winter Wishes) | Silber | Bandcamp
Federcio Balducci - Silent Night
(from White Noise Christmas) | Default Standard | Bandcamp
Aidan Baker - Icicle Bells
(from Winter Wishes) | Silber | Bandcamp
Gastr Del Sol - The Bells of St. Mary
(from The Christmas Album) | Sony
Greg Davis - 24 Hour News / Silent Night
(from Last Winter We Didn't Sing) | Thor's Rubber Hammer | Bandcamp
James White - Christmas With Satan
(from A Christmas Record) | ZE
Mars Williams - Noel Omega - Change Has Come For The 3 Kings Who Lit The Tiny Candles - In N.Y.C.
(from Mars Williams Presents: An Ayler Xmas Vol. 4: Chicago vs N.Y.C.) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp
