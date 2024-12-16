The Outside - 12/15/24
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 205, 12/15/24:
Mike Shiflet - Bedside
(from R/W volume 5 : Bedside / College View) | Amish | Bandcamp
Pete Swanson - College View
(from R/W volume 5 : Bedside / College View) | Amish | Bandcamp
Sarah Hennies performing Michael Ranta - Mharuva
(from Transists: Volume 1) | Important | Bandcamp
Derek Rogers - Apparent Weight
(from Saturations) | Greenup Industries | Bandcamp
Bill Orcutt - Not Reconciled / Pylon Pylon! / The Wild Psalms
(from How to Rescue Things) | Palallia | Bandcamp
Third Coast Percussion performing Elori Saxl - Drifts I
(from Drifts and Surfaces) | Western Vinyl | Bandcamp
Tigue performing Elori Saxl - Drifts II
(from Drifts and Surfaces) | Western Vinyl | Bandcamp
Infinity Window - Skull Theft
(from Artificial Midnight) | Arbor
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.