The Outside - 12/1/24
Playlist for Ep. 203, 12/1/24:
Powers/Rolin Duo - Albatross
(from Clearing) | Astral Editions | Bandcamp
Powers/Rolin Duo - Oval
(from The Nightland) | Trouble In Mind | Bandcamp
Dead Winds of Summer - Only Surfaces / Nostalgic for the Wrong Things
(from False Past) | Aquabear Legion | Bandcamp
Corsano Baiza Watt Trio - I Looked In The Mirror, again / Spasmodic Appointments
(from Corsano Baiza Watt Trio) | Yucca Alta | Bandcamp
Magic Tuber Stringband - The Long-Suffering / Twelth House / Piney Woods Burn
(from Needlefall) | Thrill Jockey | Bandcamp
Apartment House performing Linda Catlin Smith - String Quartet No.6 (2013) / Das Rosen-Innere (2024)
(from Flowers of Emptiness) | Another Timbre | Bandcamp
