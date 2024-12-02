WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 12/1/24 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 203, 12/1/24:

Powers/Rolin Duo - Albatross

(from Clearing) | Astral Editions | Bandcamp

Powers/Rolin Duo - Oval

(from The Nightland) | Trouble In Mind | Bandcamp

Dead Winds of Summer - Only Surfaces / Nostalgic for the Wrong Things

(from False Past) | Aquabear Legion | Bandcamp

Corsano Baiza Watt Trio - I Looked In The Mirror, again / Spasmodic Appointments

(from Corsano Baiza Watt Trio) | Yucca Alta | Bandcamp

Magic Tuber Stringband - The Long-Suffering / Twelth House / Piney Woods Burn

(from Needlefall) | Thrill Jockey | Bandcamp

Apartment House performing Linda Catlin Smith - String Quartet No.6 (2013) / Das Rosen-Innere (2024)

(from Flowers of Emptiness) | Another Timbre | Bandcamp

