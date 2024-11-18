WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 11/17/24 Listen • 1:59:53

Playlist for Ep. 131 (Rebroadcast), 11/17/24:

Tony Conrad & Faust - The Side of Man and Womankind

(from Outside The Dream Syndicate) | Superior Viaduct | Bandcamp

Jeff Parker ETA IVtet - 2019-07-09 II

(from Mondays at The Enfield Tennis Academy) | eremite | Bandcamp

Sea Moss - Nap Time

(from SEAMOSS2) | Ramp Local | Bandcamp

Sea Moss - Snake Lady

(from SEAMOSS2) | Ramp Local | Bandcamp

Meehan/Perkins Duo performing Tristan Perich - Parallels

(from Parallels) | Physical Editions | Bandcamp

