The Outside - 11/17/24
Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 131 (Rebroadcast), 11/17/24:
Tony Conrad & Faust - The Side of Man and Womankind
(from Outside The Dream Syndicate) | Superior Viaduct | Bandcamp
Jeff Parker ETA IVtet - 2019-07-09 II
(from Mondays at The Enfield Tennis Academy) | eremite | Bandcamp
Sea Moss - Nap Time
(from SEAMOSS2) | Ramp Local | Bandcamp
Sea Moss - Snake Lady
(from SEAMOSS2) | Ramp Local | Bandcamp
Meehan/Perkins Duo performing Tristan Perich - Parallels
(from Parallels) | Physical Editions | Bandcamp
