The Outside - 11/10/24
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
The Outside - 11/10/24
Playlist for Ep. 201, 11/10/24:
Big Bend – Wheeling / At The Door
(from Last Circle in a Slowdown) | Shimmy-Disc | Bandcamp
Planchette – sixteen
(from Fadeaways) | Self-released | Bandcamp
The Outside Presents – 9/13/24 Live Audio:
Giant Claw
—-__—____ (Seth Graham/More Eaze Duo)
Pete Fosco – What We've Lost/Sanctuary
(from Memory Ladder) | Self-released | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.