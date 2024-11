WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 11/3/24 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 176 (Rebroadcast), 11/3/24:

Can - Paris 73 Eins

(from LIVE IN PARIS 1973) | Mute/Spoon | Bandcamp

Monocot - It Turns Around Again

(from Leave To Cool) | Astral Editions | Bandcamp

Monocot - Crumpled Green

(from Leave To Cool) | Astral Editions | Bandcamp

Jefre Cantu-Ledesma - The Last Time I Saw Your Face

(from A Year With 13 Moons) | Mexican Summer | Bandcamp

Jefre Cantu-Ledesma - Love After Love

(from A Year With 13 Moons) | Mexican Summer | Bandcamp

Will Yager performing Zach Rowden - Tennessee Locked Grooves

(from Tennessee Locked Grooves) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Can - Paris 73 Zwei

(from LIVE IN PARIS 1973) | Mute/Spoon | Bandcamp

Can - Paris 73 Drei

(from LIVE IN PARIS 1973) | Mute/Spoon | Bandcamp

