The Outside - 10/27/24
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 164 (Rebroadcast), 10/27/24:
Matmos - Mud-Dauber Wasp
(from Return to Archive) | Smithsonian Folkways | Bandcamp
Matmos - Music or Noise?
(from Return to Archive) | Smithsonian Folkways | Bandcamp
Matmos - Return to Archive
(from Return to Archive) | Smithsonian Folkways | Bandcamp
Gercyz Powers Rolin - Entrance
(from Activator) | 12XU | Bandcamp
Signal Quest - Tide Pool Portals to Another World
(from Hypermyth) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp
Signal Quest - p2p_CRYSTALRUINS
(from Hypermyth) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp
Signal Quest - Real-Time Renders of Rippling Caustics
(from Hypermyth) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp
andPlay performing Catherine Lamb - Prisma Interius VIII (Melodic Duo)
(from Translucent Harmonies) | Another Timbre | Bandcamp
John Coltrane - Ascension
(from Ascension) | Impulse!
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.