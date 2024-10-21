WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 10/20/24 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 200, 10/20/24:

(Happy five year anniversary to The Outside!)

Alarm Will Sound performing Steve Reich - Sextet

(from Reich at the Roxy) | Sweetspot

RRR Band - Rock For Birds

(from RRR Band) | Petty Bunco | Bandcamp

More Eaze - materials for memory / adagio for pedal steel ensemble and overdubbed room

(from lacuna and parlor) | Mondoj | Bandcamp

The Necks - Bleed

(from Bleed) | Northern Spy | Bandcamp

Grouper - Moon Is Sharp / Alien Observer

(from A I A: Alien Observer) | Yellow Electric | Bandcamp

