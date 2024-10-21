The Outside - 10/20/24
Playlist for Ep. 200, 10/20/24:
(Happy five year anniversary to The Outside!)
Alarm Will Sound performing Steve Reich - Sextet
(from Reich at the Roxy) | Sweetspot
RRR Band - Rock For Birds
(from RRR Band) | Petty Bunco | Bandcamp
More Eaze - materials for memory / adagio for pedal steel ensemble and overdubbed room
(from lacuna and parlor) | Mondoj | Bandcamp
The Necks - Bleed
(from Bleed) | Northern Spy | Bandcamp
Grouper - Moon Is Sharp / Alien Observer
(from A I A: Alien Observer) | Yellow Electric | Bandcamp
