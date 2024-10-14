The Outside - 10/13/24
Playlist for Ep. 162 (Rebroadcast), 10/13/24
GBSR Duo with Mira Benjamin performing Barbara Monk Feldman - The Northern Shore
(from 'Verses') | Another Timbre | Bandcamp
Sō Percussion performing Paul Lansky - Threads
(from Paul Lansky: Threads) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp
Rushes Ensemble performing Michael Gordon - Rushes
(from Rushes) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp
