The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 10/13/24 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 162 (Rebroadcast), 10/13/24

GBSR Duo with Mira Benjamin performing Barbara Monk Feldman - The Northern Shore

(from 'Verses') | Another Timbre | Bandcamp

Sō Percussion performing Paul Lansky - Threads

(from Paul Lansky: Threads) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp

Rushes Ensemble performing Michael Gordon - Rushes

(from Rushes) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp

