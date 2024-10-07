WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 10/6/24 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 199, 10/6/24:

Splinter Reeds performing Michael Gordon - Tall Grass

(from Dark Currents) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp

Seefeel - Sky Hooks / Antiskeptic

(from Everything Squared) | Warp | Bandcamp

Godspeed You! Black Emperor - BABYS IN A THUNDERCLOUD / PALE SPECTATOR TAKES PHOTOGRAPHS

(from “NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28,340 DEAD”) | Constellation | Bandcamp

Sarah Davachi - Possente Spirto / The Crier's Choir

(from The Head as Form’d in the Crier’s Choir) | Late | Bandcamp

Corsano Baiza Watt Trio - 51 Card Solitaire

(from Corsano Baiza Watt Trio) | Yucca Alta | Bandcamp

Splinter Reeds performing Paula Matthusen - Antenna Studies

(from Dark Currents) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp

