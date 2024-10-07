The Outside - 10/6/24
Playlist for Ep. 199, 10/6/24:
Splinter Reeds performing Michael Gordon - Tall Grass
(from Dark Currents) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp
Seefeel - Sky Hooks / Antiskeptic
(from Everything Squared) | Warp | Bandcamp
Godspeed You! Black Emperor - BABYS IN A THUNDERCLOUD / PALE SPECTATOR TAKES PHOTOGRAPHS
(from “NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28,340 DEAD”) | Constellation | Bandcamp
Sarah Davachi - Possente Spirto / The Crier's Choir
(from The Head as Form’d in the Crier’s Choir) | Late | Bandcamp
Corsano Baiza Watt Trio - 51 Card Solitaire
(from Corsano Baiza Watt Trio) | Yucca Alta | Bandcamp
Splinter Reeds performing Paula Matthusen - Antenna Studies
(from Dark Currents) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp
