The Outside - 9/29/24

The Outside - 0/00/00 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 160 (Rebroadcast), 9/29/24:

Fruit LoOops - Hub

(from You're Somebodys World) | Torn Light | Bandcamp

Fruit LoOops - Traffic

(from You're Somebodys World) | Torn Light | Bandcamp

Signal Quest - Spirit Tech

(from Hypermyth) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp

Arian Shafiee - Steel Echoes

(from Engines In Unity) | VDSQ | Bandcamp

Arian Shafiee - Tunnel Study

(from Engines In Unity) | VDSQ | Bandcamp

Arian Shafiee - Sillage

(from Engines In Unity) | VDSQ | Bandcamp

Mary Lattimore - Music for Applying Shimmering Eye Shadow

(from Goodbye, Hotel Arkada) | Ghostly International | Bandcamp

Mary Lattimore - Yesterday's Parties (feat. Rachel Goswell and Samara Lubelski)

(from Goodbye, Hotel Arkada) | Ghostly International | Bandcamp

The Ever Present Orchestra performing Alvin Lucier - Arrigoni Bridge

(from Works for the Ever Present Orchestra Vol. II) | Black Truffle | Bandcamp

Aaron Dilloway & Jeph Jerman - Grnd

(from Casual Collisions) | White Centipede Noise/New Forces

Aaron Dilloway & Jeph Jerman - Brdd

(from Casual Collisions) | White Centipede Noise/New Forces

Mike Collino - Plank Road No. 1

(from Plank Road No. 1) | Alien Passengers

