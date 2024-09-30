© 2024 WYSO
The Outside

The Outside - 9/29/24

By Evan Miller
Published September 30, 2024 at 6:37 PM EDT

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 0/00/00

Playlist for Ep. 160 (Rebroadcast), 9/29/24:

Fruit LoOops - Hub
(from You're Somebodys World) | Torn Light | Bandcamp

Fruit LoOops - Traffic
(from You're Somebodys World) | Torn Light | Bandcamp

Signal Quest - Spirit Tech
(from Hypermyth) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp

Arian Shafiee - Steel Echoes
(from Engines In Unity) | VDSQ | Bandcamp

Arian Shafiee - Tunnel Study
(from Engines In Unity) | VDSQ | Bandcamp

Arian Shafiee - Sillage
(from Engines In Unity) | VDSQ | Bandcamp

Mary Lattimore - Music for Applying Shimmering Eye Shadow
(from Goodbye, Hotel Arkada) | Ghostly International | Bandcamp

Mary Lattimore - Yesterday's Parties (feat. Rachel Goswell and Samara Lubelski)
(from Goodbye, Hotel Arkada) | Ghostly International | Bandcamp

The Ever Present Orchestra performing Alvin Lucier - Arrigoni Bridge
(from Works for the Ever Present Orchestra Vol. II) | Black Truffle | Bandcamp

Aaron Dilloway & Jeph Jerman - Grnd
(from Casual Collisions) | White Centipede Noise/New Forces

Aaron Dilloway & Jeph Jerman - Brdd
(from Casual Collisions) | White Centipede Noise/New Forces

Mike Collino - Plank Road No. 1
(from Plank Road No. 1) | Alien Passengers

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

The Outside WYSO Music On Demand
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
