The Outside - 8/25/24
The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 157 (Rebroadcast), 8/25/24:
Parish / Potter - On and Off
(from On and Off) | Null Zone | Bandcamp
jaimie branch - burning grey
(from Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die ((world war))) | International Anthem | Bandcamp
jaimie branch - baba louie
(from Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die ((world war))) | International Anthem | Bandcamp
Tongue Depressor & John McCowen - Blame Tuning Part One
(from Blame Tuning) | Full Spectrum | Bandcamp
William Winant performing Peter Garland - The Basketweave Elegies
(from The Basketweave Elegies) | Cold Blue | Bandcamp
Robert Black performing John Luther Adams - Three High Places (Double Bass Version)
(from Darkness and Scattered Light) | Cold Blue | Bandcamp
