The Outside - 8/25/24

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 0/00/00 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 157 (Rebroadcast), 8/25/24:

Parish / Potter - On and Off

(from On and Off) | Null Zone | Bandcamp

jaimie branch - burning grey

(from Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die ((world war))) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

jaimie branch - baba louie

(from Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die ((world war))) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

Tongue Depressor & John McCowen - Blame Tuning Part One

(from Blame Tuning) | Full Spectrum | Bandcamp

William Winant performing Peter Garland - The Basketweave Elegies

(from The Basketweave Elegies) | Cold Blue | Bandcamp

Robert Black performing John Luther Adams - Three High Places (Double Bass Version)

(from Darkness and Scattered Light) | Cold Blue | Bandcamp

