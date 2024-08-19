WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 8/18/24 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 195, 8/18/24:

Miles Davis - On the Corner / New York Girl / Thinkin' of One Thing and Doin' Another / Vote for Miles

(from On The Corner) | Columbia

Can - Aston 77 Drei / Aston 77 Veir



(from LIVE IN ASTON 1977) | Spoon/Mute | Bandcamp

SML - Industy / Search Bar Hi Hat / Three Over Steel

(from Small Medium Large) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

Terje Rypdal - Keep It Like That - Tight / Electric Fantasy

(from Terje Rypdal) | ECM

Miles Davis - Helen Butte / Mr. Freedom X

(from On The Corner) | Columbia

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.