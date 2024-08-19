The Outside - 8/18/24
Playlist for Ep. 195, 8/18/24:
Miles Davis - On the Corner / New York Girl / Thinkin' of One Thing and Doin' Another / Vote for Miles
(from On The Corner) | Columbia
Can - Aston 77 Drei / Aston 77 Veir
(from LIVE IN ASTON 1977) | Spoon/Mute | Bandcamp
SML - Industy / Search Bar Hi Hat / Three Over Steel
(from Small Medium Large) | International Anthem | Bandcamp
Terje Rypdal - Keep It Like That - Tight / Electric Fantasy
(from Terje Rypdal) | ECM
Miles Davis - Helen Butte / Mr. Freedom X
(from On The Corner) | Columbia
