The Outside - 8/4/24
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 193, 8/4/24:
tilt - grounding i could / i try / an opening
(from something we once knew) | Dear Life | Bandcamp
Darian Donovan Thomas - Snow Storm / Volver Volver
(from A Room with Many Doors: Night) | New Amsterdam | Bandcamp
Old Saw - Singing Loom / Measured Mile End
(from Dissection Maps) | Worried Songs | Bandcamp
SUSS - Restless / Beasts
(from Birds & Beasts) | Northern Spy | Bandcamp
Leila Bordreuil - 1991, Summer, Huntington Garage Fire (Live) / Spirit Rising
(from 1991, Summer, Huntington Garage Fire) | Hanson
apologist - uncertain / before / a feral animal
(from anhedonia) | No Rent | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.