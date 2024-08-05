WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 8/4/24 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 193, 8/4/24:

tilt - grounding i could / i try / an opening

(from something we once knew) | Dear Life | Bandcamp

Darian Donovan Thomas - Snow Storm / Volver Volver

(from A Room with Many Doors: Night) | New Amsterdam | Bandcamp

Old Saw - Singing Loom / Measured Mile End

(from Dissection Maps) | Worried Songs | Bandcamp

SUSS - Restless / Beasts

(from Birds & Beasts) | Northern Spy | Bandcamp

Leila Bordreuil - 1991, Summer, Huntington Garage Fire (Live) / Spirit Rising

(from 1991, Summer, Huntington Garage Fire) | Hanson

apologist - uncertain / before / a feral animal

(from anhedonia) | No Rent | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.