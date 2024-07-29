WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 7/28/24 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 155 (Rebroadcast), 7/28/24:

Mark McGuire - Extended Forecast

(from A Pocket Full of Rain) | Husky Pants | Bandcamp

Mark McGuire - Aquaduct

(from A Pocket Full of Rain) | Husky Pants | Bandcamp

Can - Graublau

(from The Lost Tapes) | Spoon | Bandcamp

fibril - weigh the rot

(from the rot) | Debacle | Bandcamp

fibril - wet paper restore

(from the rot) | Debacle | Bandcamp

fibril - worms

(from the rot) | Debacle | Bandcamp

Forbes Graham - Assemble The Doom Soldier

(from I Continue) | Infrequent Seams | Bandcamp

Forbes Graham - You Know That I Will Never Give Up

(from I Continue) | Infrequent Seams | Bandcamp

Extra - Hard/Rainbow

(from Hard/Rainbow) | and so on | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.