The Outside - 7/28/24
Playlist for Ep. 155 (Rebroadcast), 7/28/24:
Mark McGuire - Extended Forecast
(from A Pocket Full of Rain) | Husky Pants | Bandcamp
Mark McGuire - Aquaduct
(from A Pocket Full of Rain) | Husky Pants | Bandcamp
Can - Graublau
(from The Lost Tapes) | Spoon | Bandcamp
fibril - weigh the rot
(from the rot) | Debacle | Bandcamp
fibril - wet paper restore
(from the rot) | Debacle | Bandcamp
fibril - worms
(from the rot) | Debacle | Bandcamp
Forbes Graham - Assemble The Doom Soldier
(from I Continue) | Infrequent Seams | Bandcamp
Forbes Graham - You Know That I Will Never Give Up
(from I Continue) | Infrequent Seams | Bandcamp
Extra - Hard/Rainbow
(from Hard/Rainbow) | and so on | Bandcamp
