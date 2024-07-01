WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 6/30/24 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 191, 6/30/24:

Powers/Rolin Duo - Peridot

(from Clearing) | Astral Editions | Bandcamp

Mat Ball - Billows of Light / Steel Wound Arteries III / Indétrônable

(from Amplified Guitar II) | The Garrote | Bandcamp

Sexual Jeremy - Gettin' Stabbed / Tonight's / On The Bleachers

(from Bleachers) | Decoherence | Bandcamp

Yellow Swans - Side B

(from Out Of Practice I) | Yellow Swans Archive | Bandcamp

Water Damage - Reel E / Ladybird

(from In E) | 12XU | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.