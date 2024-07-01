The Outside - 6/30/24
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
The Outside - 6/30/24
Playlist for Ep. 191, 6/30/24:
Powers/Rolin Duo - Peridot
(from Clearing) | Astral Editions | Bandcamp
Mat Ball - Billows of Light / Steel Wound Arteries III / Indétrônable
(from Amplified Guitar II) | The Garrote | Bandcamp
Sexual Jeremy - Gettin' Stabbed / Tonight's / On The Bleachers
(from Bleachers) | Decoherence | Bandcamp
Yellow Swans - Side B
(from Out Of Practice I) | Yellow Swans Archive | Bandcamp
Water Damage - Reel E / Ladybird
(from In E) | 12XU | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.