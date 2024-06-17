The Outside - 6/16/24
The Outside - 6/16/24
Playlist for Ep. 190, 6/16/24:
J. Pavone String Ensemble - Reverse Bloom / Three Trees
(from Reverse Bloom) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp
Sō Percussion & Caroline Shaw - Silently Invisibly / The Parting Glass / Who Turns Out The Light
(from Rectangles and Circumstance) | Nonesuch | Bandcamp
Beak> - Ah Yeh / Bloody Miles / Cellophane
(from >>>>) | Invada | Bandcamp
JACK Quartet performing John Luther Adams - Waves and Particles
(from Waves and Particles) | Cold Blue | Bandcamp
