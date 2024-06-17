WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 6/16/24 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 190, 6/16/24:

J. Pavone String Ensemble - Reverse Bloom / Three Trees

(from Reverse Bloom) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp

Sō Percussion & Caroline Shaw - Silently Invisibly / The Parting Glass / Who Turns Out The Light

(from Rectangles and Circumstance) | Nonesuch | Bandcamp

Beak> - Ah Yeh / Bloody Miles / Cellophane

(from >>>>) | Invada | Bandcamp

JACK Quartet performing John Luther Adams - Waves and Particles

(from Waves and Particles) | Cold Blue | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.