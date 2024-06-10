The Outside - 6/9/24
Playlist for Ep. 189, 6/9/24:
Tongue Depressor - Spell Under Glass
(from Wonder How It Left) | Chocolate Monk | Bandcamp
Tongue Depressor - Broad Is The Road That Leads To Death
(from Broad Is The Road That Leads To Death) | C/Site | Bandcamp
Wasteland Jazz Unit - DEPTHS OF BARRIER WINDS (1) / DEPTHS OF BARRIER WINDS (2)
(from SHADOW FLOOD SHRINE) | Excite Bike | Bandcamp
Wasteland Jazz Unit - Assembled Rejection, Part 1
(from Assembled Rejection) | New Forces | Bandcamp
Ensemble Dedalus performing Sarah Hennies - Motor Tapes
(from Motor Tapes) | New World | Bandcamp
