The Outside - 6/2/24
Playlist for Ep. 188, 6/2/24:
Happy 100th Birthday Marshall Allen!
Marshall Allen, Hamid Drake, Kidd Jordan, William Parker & Alan Silva - I / IV
(from The All-Star Game) | Eremite | Bandcamp
Marshall Allen, Roscoe Mitchell, Milford Graves, and Scott Robinson - Dream State / Flow State
(from Flow States) | ScienSonic
Sun Ra Arkestra - Satellies are Spinning / Lights on a Satellite
(from Swirling) | Strut | Bandcamp
–––––––––
Crazy Doberman - Side B
(from Live on Spin Age Blaster) | Mind/No Mind
Brian Case - Cybil Says
(from Practice Tape) | Trouble in Mind | Bandcamp
Doug Snyder & Bob Thompson - The Drum Plays Itself
(from The Rules of Play) | New Frontiers
