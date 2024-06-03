WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 6/2/24 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 188, 6/2/24:

Happy 100th Birthday Marshall Allen!

Marshall Allen, Hamid Drake, Kidd Jordan, William Parker & Alan Silva - I / IV

(from The All-Star Game) | Eremite | Bandcamp

Marshall Allen, Roscoe Mitchell, Milford Graves, and Scott Robinson - Dream State / Flow State

(from Flow States) | ScienSonic

Sun Ra Arkestra - Satellies are Spinning / Lights on a Satellite

(from Swirling) | Strut | Bandcamp

–––––––––

Crazy Doberman - Side B

(from Live on Spin Age Blaster) | Mind/No Mind

Brian Case - Cybil Says

(from Practice Tape) | Trouble in Mind | Bandcamp

Doug Snyder & Bob Thompson - The Drum Plays Itself

(from The Rules of Play) | New Frontiers

