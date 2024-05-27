The Outside - 5/26/24
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 187, 5/26/24:
Alice Coltrane - Ptah, the El Daoud / Mantra
(from Ptah, the El Daoud) | Impulse!
—————
Live from The Outside Presents, 4/14/24:
Stravaig
Mike Collino
—————
Max Roach & Archie Shepp - Sweet Mao: La Marche / Suid Afrika 76
(from Force) | Uniteledis
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.