The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 5/19/24 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 186, 5/19/24:

Mary Lattimore & Walt McClements - The Poppies, the Wild Mustard, the Blue-Eyed Grass / Nest of Earrings

(from Rain on the Road) | Thrill Jockey | Bandcamp

Taylor Deupree - Stil. (For Vibraphone and Bass Drum)

(from Sti.ll) | Nettwerk/greyfade | Bandcamp

Mountain Movers - Bodega On My Mind/The Sun Shines On the Moon / My Holy Shrine / Reclamation Yard

(from Walking After Dark) | Trouble in Mind | Bandcamp

Du.0 performing Scott Wollschleger - Dead Horse Bay…thoughts from the future…

(from Thoughts from the Future) | Gold Bolus | Bandcamp

Taylor Deupree - Temper

(from Stil.) | 12K | Bandcamp

