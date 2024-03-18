The Outside - 3/17/24
Playlist for Ep. 179, 3/17/24:
Horse Lords - May Brigade / Bending to the Lash / Macaw
(from As It Happened: Horse Lords Live) | RVNG Int'l | Bandcamp
Amirtha Kidambi's Elder Ones - New Monuments / The Great Lie
(from New Monuments) | We Jazz | Bandcamp
Armbruster - I'm really trying to catch up with you soon / No other news / Can't wait to be chillin' again
(from Can I Sit Here) | Dear Life | Bandcamp
Wombat & Jean-François Charles - March 8, 2019 - Warrensburg, MO
(from Burnt Ends) | Self-released | Bandcamp
Grouper - Rolling Gate
(from Violet Replacement Part I) | Yellow Electric
