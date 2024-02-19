WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 2/18/24 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 175, 2/18/24:

Mantra Percussion performing Michael Gordon - Timber (Live @ Bang on a Can Marathon)

(from Timber Remixed) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp

Quatuor Bozzini performing Jürg Frey - String Quartet No. 4

(from Jürg Frey: String Quartet No. 4) | Collection QB | Bandcamp

